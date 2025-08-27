Left Menu

Swift Justice: SIT Tackles Shahjahanpur's Fraud Cases

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Shahjahanpur has resolved 50 out of 97 pending fraud cases. The initiative has led to the arrest of over 70 individuals, including those involved in foreign employment scams. Efforts continue on the remaining cases under close supervision by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:22 IST
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) established to tackle the backlog of cheating and fraud cases in Shahjahanpur district has successfully resolved 50 out of 97 pending cases, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

The Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, confirmed that the SIT, composed of proficient officers, managed to achieve these results within 50 days, resulting in over 70 arrests, with the accused now in jail. This includes crimes related to foreign employment scams.

Cyber expert and Puwayan Circle Officer Praveen Malik led the SIT, which was under constant review by Dwivedi. Efforts are ongoing to address the remaining cases, which are expected to be resolved soon.

