CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

The Central Bureau of Narcotics swiftly moved to dismiss an inspector and suspend two others in response to a CBI raid at its Lucknow office, following allegations of bribery.

According to sources, inspectors Mahipal Singh and Ravi Ranjan, along with nursing home owner Gayasuddin Ahmad, were arrested by the CBI, leading to the seizure of Rs 10 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The CBN has launched an internal probe to determine any further discrepancies, as the CBI accused the inspectors of threatening Ahmad with a false narcotics case and extorting money. Inspector Mahipal Singh was dismissed, while Ravi Ranjan and a third inspector, Adarsh, received suspensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)