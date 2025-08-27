Italy Fights U.S. Tariff Hikes on Famous Cheeses

Italy is contesting increased U.S. tariffs on European Union imports, specifically on renowned cheeses such as Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano. The raised tariffs exceed the agreed 15% rate, a part of the EU-U.S. trade framework locked in last week.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized Italy's commitment to constructive dialogue with the U.S., aiming to ensure the agreement's correct application. He vowed to safeguard Italy's business interests, workforce, and production distinction through all available resources.

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium reported that some U.S. customs authorities imposed unwarranted extra charges on their exports. Italy has approached the U.S. Embassy, the European Commission's Directorate-General for Trade, and its own embassy in Washington to address this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)