Italy Fights U.S. Tariff Hikes on Famous Cheeses

Italy disputes higher U.S. tariffs on EU imports like Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano cheeses, beyond the agreed 15% rate with the EU-U.S. trade deal. Italy seeks assurances to uphold the deal. The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium claims wrongful tariff charges on its cheese exports to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:51 IST
Italy is contesting increased U.S. tariffs on European Union imports, specifically on renowned cheeses such as Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano. The raised tariffs exceed the agreed 15% rate, a part of the EU-U.S. trade framework locked in last week.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized Italy's commitment to constructive dialogue with the U.S., aiming to ensure the agreement's correct application. He vowed to safeguard Italy's business interests, workforce, and production distinction through all available resources.

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium reported that some U.S. customs authorities imposed unwarranted extra charges on their exports. Italy has approached the U.S. Embassy, the European Commission's Directorate-General for Trade, and its own embassy in Washington to address this issue.

