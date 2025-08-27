Left Menu

Lula Secures Paulo Gonet's Role Amid High-Stakes Legal Showdown

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has nominated Paulo Gonet for another term as prosecutor general. Gonet, known for prosecuting former President Jair Bolsonaro, is set to continue his role pending Senate approval. His reappointment signals Lula's support amid high-profile legal battles involving Bolsonaro.

Updated: 27-08-2025 22:19 IST
In a significant political maneuver, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirmed Paulo Gonet for an additional term as prosecutor general on Wednesday. This move underscores Lula's backing of Gonet, who has been pivotal in high-profile cases, notably the prosecution of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Accused of attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election, Bolsonaro remains a contentious figure in Brazil's political landscape.

Gonet, aged 64, initially took on the role in November 2023 with Senate approval following in December by a decisive 65-11 vote. His current term ends on December 18. Gonet's influence was instrumental in the conviction of Bolsonaro, leading to the latter's disqualification from holding office until 2030. The United States had imposed visa bans on officials linked to Bolsonaro's prosecution, a move controversially labeled as a "witch hunt" by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The scene is set for Gonet to appear before the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee. The committee's endorsement is crucial before a full Senate vote can confirm his continued tenure until December 2027, reinforcing his role in Brazil's legal and political proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

