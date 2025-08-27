Gaza Crisis: UN Official Warns of Dire Consequences
A UN official warns that Israel's planned offensive in Gaza City could end hopes for peace. Famine threatens hundreds of thousands, exacerbated by aid blockages. Humanitarian attempts falter amid Israeli military action, despite recent EU efforts to increase aid delivery. Many residents remain unable to evacuate.
A United Nations official has expressed grave concerns over Israel's upcoming offensive in Gaza City, suggesting it could extinguish hopes for peace. Speaking to The Associated Press, the official emphasized the dire consequences for the region's already vulnerable population.
The Israeli government has declared that evacuating Gaza City is 'inevitable,' worsening the alarm as famine threatens the densely populated area following 22 months of conflict. Sam Rose, acting director of Gaza operations for the UNRWA, criticized the situation, highlighting that many residents, including the elderly and ill, are incapable of fleeing amid impending military action.
Efforts by the European Union to accelerate aid distribution have faltered, with EU Humanitarian Commissioner Hadja Lahbib urging greater access to aid stockpiled at the Gaza border. Despite claims from Israeli officials that sufficient aid has been allowed, the UN reports vastly inadequate levels of assistance compared to pre-war times.
