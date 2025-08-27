Left Menu

Jammu Power Official Suspended for Unauthorized Absence

Sanjay Gupta, AEE in JPDCL, was suspended for being absent without approval from his post in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Ordered by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, Gupta will be attached to the superintending engineer's office pending investigation. The JPDCL AEE Nowshera will manage his duties, and an inquiry report is expected within 10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:40 IST
Sanjay Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official from Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) faced suspension after being absent from duty without prior notice. The decision was made following his failure to attend his designated post in Rajouri district.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma executed the suspension of Assistant Executive Engineer Sanjay Gupta of Sunderbani for leaving his post without official consent. Gupta is set to report temporarily to the superintending engineer's office in Rajouri pending further directives.

This action stemmed from Gupta's non-compliance with directives issued during a disaster preparedness meeting. With growing concerns over potential emergencies, the Deputy Commissioner cautioned that strict disciplinary measures would follow any negligence in duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

