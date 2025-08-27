Jammu Power Official Suspended for Unauthorized Absence

A senior official from Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) faced suspension after being absent from duty without prior notice. The decision was made following his failure to attend his designated post in Rajouri district.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma executed the suspension of Assistant Executive Engineer Sanjay Gupta of Sunderbani for leaving his post without official consent. Gupta is set to report temporarily to the superintending engineer's office in Rajouri pending further directives.

This action stemmed from Gupta's non-compliance with directives issued during a disaster preparedness meeting. With growing concerns over potential emergencies, the Deputy Commissioner cautioned that strict disciplinary measures would follow any negligence in duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)