Jammu and Kashmir Battle Devastating Floods with Urgent Government Action

In the wake of severe rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has declared the government's priorities as rescue, relief, and restoration efforts, stressing the need for strict deadlines to uphold accountability and transparency.

During an official meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Abdullah assessed the extensive damage caused by the heavy downpour, addressing preventive measures amid the challenging weather conditions.

With rescue efforts proceeding satisfactorily in many regions, Abdullah outlined that urgent relief and restoration work, including continuous public service delivery and infrastructure repair, must be tackled promptly to address the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)