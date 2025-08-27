Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Battle Devastating Floods with Urgent Government Action

Jammu and Kashmir are hit by heavy rains inducing a flood-like situation. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes rescue, relief, and restoration, with clear deadlines for accountability. Urgent evaluations, debris removal, and public service restoration are prioritized alongside ensuring essential supplies through alternatives like the Mughal road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Battle Devastating Floods with Urgent Government Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of severe rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has declared the government's priorities as rescue, relief, and restoration efforts, stressing the need for strict deadlines to uphold accountability and transparency.

During an official meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Abdullah assessed the extensive damage caused by the heavy downpour, addressing preventive measures amid the challenging weather conditions.

With rescue efforts proceeding satisfactorily in many regions, Abdullah outlined that urgent relief and restoration work, including continuous public service delivery and infrastructure repair, must be tackled promptly to address the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global
2
Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

 India
3
Unveiling a Rs 115 Crore Export Fraud: Inside the DRI's Major Bust

Unveiling a Rs 115 Crore Export Fraud: Inside the DRI's Major Bust

 India
4
Transforming Connectivity: Modi's Strategic Railway Push

Transforming Connectivity: Modi's Strategic Railway Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025