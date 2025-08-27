Left Menu

Court Orders Review of Engineer's Suspension in Power Outage Scandal

The Allahabad High Court has instructed the power department to review the suspension of junior engineer Lalit Kumar, related to a brief power outage during a minister's visit in Moradabad. The court noted the suspension appeared to deflect blame for departmental deficiencies, with no specific responsibility assigned to Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in the case of a junior engineer's suspension following a temporary power outage during a minister's visit.

On August 25, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery highlighted that the suspension of engineer Lalit Kumar seemed to be an attempt to cover up internal lapses.

The court has called for the managing director of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam to reconsider the case, emphasizing the lack of specific allegations against Kumar.

