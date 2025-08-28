Diplomacy Amid Tensions: Bahrain's New Israeli Ambassador Receives Credentials

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani formally received the credentials of Shmuel Revel, Israel's new ambassador to Bahrain, according to a report by the Bahraini state news agency.

This credential exchange maintains diplomatic relations in the wake of rising regional tensions, particularly after Bahrain recalled its ambassador from Israel in November to express support for the Palestinian cause following a deadly attack by Hamas.

Despite these challenges, discussions during the credentialing ceremony emphasized shared efforts to bolster regional peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)