Left Menu

Diplomacy Amid Tensions: Bahrain's New Israeli Ambassador Receives Credentials

Bahrain's Foreign Minister received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador. This exchange marks continuing diplomatic relations despite recent regional tensions. Notably, Bahrain withdrew its ambassador from Israel following a deadly attack by Hamas. The discussions focused on supporting peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:43 IST
Diplomacy Amid Tensions: Bahrain's New Israeli Ambassador Receives Credentials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani formally received the credentials of Shmuel Revel, Israel's new ambassador to Bahrain, according to a report by the Bahraini state news agency.

This credential exchange maintains diplomatic relations in the wake of rising regional tensions, particularly after Bahrain recalled its ambassador from Israel in November to express support for the Palestinian cause following a deadly attack by Hamas.

Despite these challenges, discussions during the credentialing ceremony emphasized shared efforts to bolster regional peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

 Global
2
Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

 Global
3
UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025