Diplomatic Balancing Act: UN Nuclear Watchdog's Iran Challenge

In a complex international standoff, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, voiced concerns about Iran's incomplete cooperation with inspectors, highlighting ongoing diplomatic tensions. European leaders may reinstate sanctions after unsatisfactory meetings aimed at resolving the nuclear impasse.

Despite Iran allowing international inspectors to return since the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict, Grossi described the situation as "a work in progress," emphasizing the need for further clarification on key nuclear inspection issues. The US, along with European partners, has set a deadline for invoking a crucial sanctions mechanism if conditions aren't met.

Grossi, under heightened protective measures due to threats, continues diplomatic efforts with high-level officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While talks persist, including recent ones in Switzerland with no decisive outcome, the urgency remains palpable as the sanctions deadline approaches.