Diplomatic Balancing Act: UN Nuclear Watchdog's Iran Challenge
The UN's nuclear watchdog head, Rafael Grossi, expressed concerns about Iran's partial cooperation with nuclear inspections. European leaders threaten sanctions, urging Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Despite allowing inspectors, access to some sites remains limited, influencing high-stakes diplomacy involving the US, E3, and Iran.
In a complex international standoff, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, voiced concerns about Iran's incomplete cooperation with inspectors, highlighting ongoing diplomatic tensions. European leaders may reinstate sanctions after unsatisfactory meetings aimed at resolving the nuclear impasse.
Despite Iran allowing international inspectors to return since the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict, Grossi described the situation as "a work in progress," emphasizing the need for further clarification on key nuclear inspection issues. The US, along with European partners, has set a deadline for invoking a crucial sanctions mechanism if conditions aren't met.
Grossi, under heightened protective measures due to threats, continues diplomatic efforts with high-level officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While talks persist, including recent ones in Switzerland with no decisive outcome, the urgency remains palpable as the sanctions deadline approaches.
