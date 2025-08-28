Shock and Grief: Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis Church
A deadly shooting during Mass at a Catholic church in Minneapolis left two children dead and 17 others injured. The suspect, Robin Westman, later took his life. Police are investigating the incident as domestic terrorism. The community is reeling from the violence as national leaders express condolences.
A tragic shooting unfolded at a Catholic church in Minneapolis, leaving two children dead and 17 injured, as gunfire rang out during Mass. The assailant, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, used a rifle to target the congregation just as the school year began.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described the event as "absolutely incomprehensible" and revealed that the shooting is being investigated as a domestic terrorism act. Authorities are still probing for a motive as the shooter had no known criminal history.
Local and national leaders expressed their dismay and condolences for the victims. The city of Minneapolis is in shock, with community members mourning the loss and violence, which unfortunately coincides with a pattern of recent shootings in the area.
