Alleged Terrorist Arrested for CRPF Camp Attack in Kashmir
Security forces have arrested Sakib Reyaz Ganie, suspected to be involved in a grenade attack on a CRPF camp in Kashmir. The arrest was made during a search in Pulwama district following the attack in May 2025. A pistol and ammunition were recovered from Ganie.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a suspected terrorist linked to a grenade attack on a CRPF camp. The arrest took place in Pulwama district, following intensive search operations.
The suspect, Sakib Reyaz Ganie from Shopian district, was apprehended during a sweep search in Hari Parigam village, Awantipora.
Police recovered a pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition from Ganie, indicating his involvement in the May 2025 attack on the Lariyar CRPF camp.
