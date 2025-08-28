Alleged Terrorist Arrested for CRPF Camp Attack in Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a suspected terrorist linked to a grenade attack on a CRPF camp. The arrest took place in Pulwama district, following intensive search operations.

The suspect, Sakib Reyaz Ganie from Shopian district, was apprehended during a sweep search in Hari Parigam village, Awantipora.

Police recovered a pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition from Ganie, indicating his involvement in the May 2025 attack on the Lariyar CRPF camp.