Global Powers Unite: Beijing Parade Showcases Eastern Defiance Amidst Western Strain
In a formidable display of unity against Western pressure, Presidents Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Xi Jinping will attend Beijing's 'Victory Day' military parade. The event underscores China, Russia, and North Korea's solidarity, as well as their resistance to sanctions, while showcasing advanced military equipment.
In a formidable show of unity against Western pressures, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will join Chinese President Xi Jinping at a military parade in Beijing. This marks the first collective public appearance of the three leaders as they defy Western influence.
This parade, set against the backdrop of China's burgeoning military capabilities, will be held on September 3 to commemorate 'Victory Day.' It not only highlights China's strategic partnerships, especially with the sanctions-hit Russia, but also reflects North Korea's longstanding alliance with Beijing.
Alongside these leaders, dignitaries from Belarus, Iran, Indonesia, South Korea, and Serbia will attend, while the United Nations will be represented by Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua. President Xi will survey the troops at Tiananmen Square, as the parade promises a display of cutting-edge military technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
