Activist Manoj Jarange’s Call for Maratha Reservation Gains Momentum

Activist Manoj Jarange has called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the Maratha community's reservation demands, describing it as the perfect opportunity to win their hearts. Jarange's appeal came as he prepared to launch an agitation in Mumbai to push for a 10% quota under the OBC category.

Jarange began his protest march from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district and reached Pune's Shivneri Fort with hundreds of supporters. Despite receiving one-day protest permission in Mumbai, the activist remains firm in his decision to pursue the campaign, culminating in an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan.

Fadnavis is urged to change the restricted conditions, with Jarange emphasizing the need for extended permission to facilitate a more impactful demonstration. Meanwhile, the government has set terms, including limiting protestors to 5,000, highlighting the contentious nature of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)