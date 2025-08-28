Left Menu

Tragedy in Navi Mumbai: Murder Masqueraded as Suicide

In Navi Mumbai, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband over suspicions of infidelity. Initially recorded as a suicide, the truth emerged when the couple's daughter disclosed that her father set her mother ablaze. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:59 IST
Tragedy in Navi Mumbai: Murder Masqueraded as Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai as a 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband on suspicion of infidelity, police reported on Thursday.

The brutal act was disguised as a suicide initially. However, the couple's seven-year-old daughter revealed to the authorities that her mother was set alight by her father.

The police have arrested the accused, Rajkumar Ramshiromani Sahu, after gathering evidence, including a crucial autopsy report and the child's eyewitness testimony, which contradicted his suicide claims. He is charged under the Indian Penal Code for murder, with further investigations ongoing.

