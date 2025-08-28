Left Menu

Supreme Court Debates Presidential Powers

The Supreme Court contemplates the extent of presidential powers in responding to writ petitions from states citing fundamental rights violations. The Centre argues state governments lack the right to petition under Article 32. The court is considering if timelines should govern the governor's and President's dealings with assembly bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:17 IST
Supreme Court Debates Presidential Powers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre posited on Thursday before the Supreme Court that state governments lack the jurisdiction to file writ petitions against actions taken by the President and governors, particularly concerning bills passed by assemblies and the potential violation of fundamental rights.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre before a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, conveyed that the President is seeking an advisory opinion from the apex court. This involves states filing writ petitions under Article 32 over alleged violations of fundamental rights and clarifying the scope of Article 361, which shields the President and governors from court accountability in the exercise of their official duties.

The bench, which includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar, heard that the President desires the court's view to establish clarity on legal positions that may arise in the future. They debated whether the state can invoke Article 32 concerning the actions of governors and the President, considering Article 32 pertains to the violation of fundamental rights, which state governments fundamentally do not possess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global
2
Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

 Global
3
Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

 Global
4
Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025