Mexico's Strategic Tariff Hike on Chinese Imports

Mexico's government is poised to implement higher tariffs on imports from China, targeting sectors such as automotive, textiles, and plastics as part of the forthcoming 2026 budget proposal. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, which cited three informed sources.

In addition to China, the tariff adjustments might also extend to other Asian countries, according to one of the sources. Reacting to these reports, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, expressed China's opposition to what it described as externally coerced restrictions.

Guo emphasized that China hopes relevant countries will independently and properly address associated issues. Notably, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details of the report.

