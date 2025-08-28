Uttar Pradesh Set to Revolutionize Trade with Landmark Industrial Reforms

Uttar Pradesh is on the cusp of major industrial and labor upheaval, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced new reforms designed to streamline business operations and uphold workers' rights.

Key among the changes is the 'Sugamya Vyapar (Provisions Amendment) Bill, 2025', which seeks to remove 99% of criminal provisions across 13 state legislations, substituting them with financial penalties and administrative actions. The move makes Uttar Pradesh the first state in India to take such extensive decriminalization steps.

Further reforms include efforts to extend factory license validity, simplify shop rules, and boost opportunities for female workers while launching 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0', an enhanced one-stop portal for investors, offering features like digital applications, multilingual assistance, and AI-backed support.

(With inputs from agencies.)