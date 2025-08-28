High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un to Attend Victory Day Parade in China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to make a notable diplomatic appearance in China. He will attend a military parade marking the surrender of Japan in World War Two, underscoring North Korea's desire to strengthen ties with China and Russia amidst escalating global tensions.

Kim's visit, facilitated by an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, marks a significant deviation from usual diplomatic engagements, offering him a platform to engage with key global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably absent from the event are leaders from major Western countries, except Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, indicating shifting diplomatic alliances.

While China has been a traditional ally of North Korea, their relationship has recently cooled over labor repatriation issues. Meanwhile, North Korea has grown closer to Russia, especially militarily. South Korea views this multilateral event as an opportunity to bring North Korea to nuclear negotiating tables.

