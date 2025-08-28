Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

The Jharkhand Assembly's proceedings faced significant disruption on Thursday, with Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato forced to adjourn the House amidst escalating protests. The uproar was primarily driven by BJP members voicing concerns over the recently passed state university Bill, which they allege interferes with student elections and undermines the governor's authority.

The assembly convened at 11 am but was abruptly adjourned by the Speaker after only ten minutes as both opposition and ruling members engaged in heated protests. Subsequently, proceedings resumed around noon but were only able to function smoothly until the lunch break at 1 pm.

Throughout the session, significant issues such as potential CBI investigation demands and alleged interference in education highlighted the intense political climate. Despite Speaker Mahato's calls for order, the session concluded with unresolved tensions and a focus on future implications for the assembly's functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)