Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

The Rajasthan High Court has nullified the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam following a significant paper leak scandal.

In his judgment, Justice Sameer Jain highlighted the evident illegality and fraud, criticizing both the BJP and Congress for their inaction on the matter.

The ruling aims to discourage future misconduct, with the case referred to a division bench to investigate possible Rajasthan Public Service Commission involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)