Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

The Rajasthan High Court canceled the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam due to a paper leak scandal. Justice Sameer Jain's ruling criticized both the BJP and Congress governments for inaction. The court's decision may deter future exam-related frauds, and the matter was referred to a division bench.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:33 IST
The Rajasthan High Court has nullified the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam following a significant paper leak scandal.

In his judgment, Justice Sameer Jain highlighted the evident illegality and fraud, criticizing both the BJP and Congress for their inaction on the matter.

The ruling aims to discourage future misconduct, with the case referred to a division bench to investigate possible Rajasthan Public Service Commission involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

