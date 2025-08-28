Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Demands Time-bound SIT Probe in Dharmasthala Controversy

Karnataka BJP urges a time-bound SIT investigation into allegations of multiple crimes in Dharmasthala, demanding a timely resolution. BJP criticizes the Congress government for its inaction and insists that the false propaganda needs addressing. A rally, 'Dharmasthala Chalo,' is also announced for further pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:51 IST
Karnataka BJP Demands Time-bound SIT Probe in Dharmasthala Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP has called for a time-bound investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into allegations of murders, rapes, and illicit burials in Dharmasthala. The BJP criticized the state Congress government for what they termed as inaction against those spreading false rumors.

Addressing the media, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra denied accusations that they were politicizing the issue, instead accusing the Congress of failing to act against conspirators. Though BJP supports the SIT probe, Vijayendra emphasized the necessity of a timeline for the investigation to prevent indefinite drags.

The demand comes amid controversial claims by C N Chinnaiah, who alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala. With the state government conducting exhumations and tensions rising, the BJP announced the 'Dharma Jaagruti Samavesha' rally to push for accountability and timely justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

 India
2
Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

 India
3
Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead of Festive Season

Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead o...

 India
4
Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025