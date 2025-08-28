Karnataka BJP Demands Time-bound SIT Probe in Dharmasthala Controversy

The Karnataka BJP has called for a time-bound investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into allegations of murders, rapes, and illicit burials in Dharmasthala. The BJP criticized the state Congress government for what they termed as inaction against those spreading false rumors.

Addressing the media, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra denied accusations that they were politicizing the issue, instead accusing the Congress of failing to act against conspirators. Though BJP supports the SIT probe, Vijayendra emphasized the necessity of a timeline for the investigation to prevent indefinite drags.

The demand comes amid controversial claims by C N Chinnaiah, who alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala. With the state government conducting exhumations and tensions rising, the BJP announced the 'Dharma Jaagruti Samavesha' rally to push for accountability and timely justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)