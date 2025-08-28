Judicial Commission Submits Report on Sambhal Violence to UP Chief Minister

A judicial commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, has submitted a detailed report concerning the November 2024 Sambhal violence to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The commission, which included retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain and former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, met with the chief minister to deliver their findings. The incident, occurring on November 24, 2024, near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries and has been linked to tensions following a court-ordered survey of the site.

While the specifics of the report are yet to be disclosed, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad stated that further actions will be determined post-review. The unrest followed legal claims by Hindu petitioners that the mosque was erected atop a temple, prompting court surveys and subsequent violence.

