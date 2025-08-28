Tragic End: Dowry Victim Nikki Bhati's Case Unfolds

Nikki Bhati, a suspected dowry victim, succumbed to burns from a gas cylinder explosion. Her tragic death was confirmed by officials on Thursday, following the statements from medical staff at the hospital where she was initially admitted.

Records from the hospital indicate that Bhati was rushed there in a critical condition by a relative on August 21, suffering severe burns from the incident at home. The police have since recorded staff testimonies noting Nikki's account of the explosion. Investigations are ongoing, with forensic analysis of inflammable materials and video evidence linked to the event.

New charges have emerged as Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents, and brother face accusations related to dowry demands. The four family members have been arrested amid her family's calls for swift judicial proceedings, including a plea for a fast-track court trial.