Tragedy in Maharashtra: Building Collapse Claims Lives
A building collapse in Maharashtra's Palghar district has claimed at least 17 lives and injured several others. The unauthorized structure housed 50 flats. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the affected families and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A building collapse in Vijay Nagar, Maharashtra, has resulted in at least 17 fatalities and several injuries. The tragedy occurred when an allegedly unauthorized structure accommodating 50 flats came crashing down.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the incident, terming it as "extremely tragic". In a heartfelt message, she extended her condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the disaster.
President Murmu also wished for the quick recovery of those injured in the collapse, highlighting the grim reality of unauthorized constructions in densely populated areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement