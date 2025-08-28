Left Menu

Sambhal Unrest Report: Judicial Commission Unveils Findings Amid Controversy

A judicial commission submitted a report on the 2024 Sambhal violence to Uttar Pradesh's CM. Headed by retired judge Devendra Kumar Arora, it investigated unrest during a mosque survey, claiming multiple lives. The report remains confidential but speculated to reveal demographic shifts in the Hindu population.

A three-member judicial commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora, has submitted its findings on the Sambhal violence to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as of Thursday. The violence, occurring in November 2024 near the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulted in four casualties and numerous injuries.

The commission was established shortly after the incident on November 28, 2024. Key figures Arora, retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, and former IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad constituted the panel. The commission visited Sambhal multiple times, engaging with witnesses and compiling a comprehensive report labeled as "voluminous" and confidential, spanning nearly 450 pages.

While details remain under wraps, unofficial reports hint at discussions of a demographic shift in Sambhal, with a significant reduction in the Hindu population. The report's conclusions are yet to be officially disclosed, awaiting presentation to the Cabinet and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, amid political speculation regarding its contents and implications.

