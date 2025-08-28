Maratha Reservation: Balancing Community Interests in Maharashtra

In the midst of fresh demands for Maratha reservation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting the interests of Marathas and OBCs alike.

Fadnavis emphasized that the BJP-led administration had no intention of creating division between the communities, as he addressed concerns sparked by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's impending hunger strike for quota concessions in Mumbai. Jarange advocates for all Marathas to be included as Kunbis, which would classify them under the OBC category eligible for job and education reservations, a move opposed by existing OBC leaders.

Fadnavis reassured that his government would not permit any injustice to OBCs and highlighted the legal validity of reservations previously granted to Marathas. With over 350 sub-castes in the OBC category, he noted the complexity of addressing reservation demands, but pledged to listen to protestors' grievances. Viewing the Maratha protest as a social issue, he stressed the importance of adhering to peaceful and lawful protest norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)