Left Menu

Maratha Reservation: Balancing Community Interests in Maharashtra

Maharashtra faces renewed calls for Maratha reservation as CM Devendra Fadnavis assures protection for both Marathas and OBCs. Maratha leader Manoj Jarange plans a hunger strike. The government recognizes challenges in managing community demands for reservation without causing inter-caste conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:24 IST
Maratha Reservation: Balancing Community Interests in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of fresh demands for Maratha reservation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting the interests of Marathas and OBCs alike.

Fadnavis emphasized that the BJP-led administration had no intention of creating division between the communities, as he addressed concerns sparked by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's impending hunger strike for quota concessions in Mumbai. Jarange advocates for all Marathas to be included as Kunbis, which would classify them under the OBC category eligible for job and education reservations, a move opposed by existing OBC leaders.

Fadnavis reassured that his government would not permit any injustice to OBCs and highlighted the legal validity of reservations previously granted to Marathas. With over 350 sub-castes in the OBC category, he noted the complexity of addressing reservation demands, but pledged to listen to protestors' grievances. Viewing the Maratha protest as a social issue, he stressed the importance of adhering to peaceful and lawful protest norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

 India
3
Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

 India
4
India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025