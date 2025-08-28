Mysterious Explosion Rocks Indore Utensil Shop: Three Injured

A mysterious explosion at an utensil shop in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has left three individuals injured, one critically. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, creating chaos in the bustling area, according to the authorities.

The blast on 60 Feet Road was so powerful that it led to the collapse of a nearby shop's wall, scattering debris several feet away. Eyewitness accounts highlight the frightening intensity of the explosion. Among the injured is the owner of an adjacent plastic goods shop who was hit when the wall gave way.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Police, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and bomb squad, are actively investigating the site to uncover what prompted this unexpected and dangerous incident.