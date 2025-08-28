Left Menu

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Indore Utensil Shop: Three Injured

Three people were injured, one critically, in an explosion at a utensil shop in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The blast's impact caused significant damage, collapsing the wall of a nearby shop. Investigations are underway to determine the cause, as forensic teams begin their probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious explosion at an utensil shop in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has left three individuals injured, one critically. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, creating chaos in the bustling area, according to the authorities.

The blast on 60 Feet Road was so powerful that it led to the collapse of a nearby shop's wall, scattering debris several feet away. Eyewitness accounts highlight the frightening intensity of the explosion. Among the injured is the owner of an adjacent plastic goods shop who was hit when the wall gave way.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Police, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and bomb squad, are actively investigating the site to uncover what prompted this unexpected and dangerous incident.

