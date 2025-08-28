Temple Theft and Tragedy: The JP Nikita Jewel Case
The CBI has filed an FIR in the jewel theft case involving JP Nikita, investigated initially by local police in Tamil Nadu. The case led to the custodial death of temple guard B Ajith Kumar. Allegations include misconduct and torture by police, prompting a murder charge.
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over a case involving the alleged jewel theft of JP Nikita, which spiraled into controversy due to the custodial death of a temple guard. The case, originally investigated by the state police in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district, has been under intense scrutiny.
Nikita, a professor at Muthaiya Pillai Women's Art College, reported a theft at Madapuram Kali Temple, leading to an FIR. The CBI has registered this under Section 303(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The Special Crime Unit is now handling both the jewel theft and the circumstances surrounding the death of B Ajith Kumar, who was taken by local police for interrogation.
Controversy surrounds Kumar's death, which occurred shortly after his detention. A post-mortem revealed 44 injuries on his body, hinting at possible custodial torture. The CBI has since charged police personnel with murder, highlighting concerns over police conduct in custodial situations.
