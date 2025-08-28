Left Menu

Temple Theft and Tragedy: The JP Nikita Jewel Case

The CBI has filed an FIR in the jewel theft case involving JP Nikita, investigated initially by local police in Tamil Nadu. The case led to the custodial death of temple guard B Ajith Kumar. Allegations include misconduct and torture by police, prompting a murder charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:53 IST
Temple Theft and Tragedy: The JP Nikita Jewel Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over a case involving the alleged jewel theft of JP Nikita, which spiraled into controversy due to the custodial death of a temple guard. The case, originally investigated by the state police in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district, has been under intense scrutiny.

Nikita, a professor at Muthaiya Pillai Women's Art College, reported a theft at Madapuram Kali Temple, leading to an FIR. The CBI has registered this under Section 303(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The Special Crime Unit is now handling both the jewel theft and the circumstances surrounding the death of B Ajith Kumar, who was taken by local police for interrogation.

Controversy surrounds Kumar's death, which occurred shortly after his detention. A post-mortem revealed 44 injuries on his body, hinting at possible custodial torture. The CBI has since charged police personnel with murder, highlighting concerns over police conduct in custodial situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 SI Recruitment: A Victory for Youth

 India
3
Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

Dwello's Festive Bonanza: Unlock Your Dream Home with Exciting Offers

 India
4
India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

India Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption to Boost Textile Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025