Tragedy at Madrasa: Demand for Justice as 14-Year-Old's Death Sparks Outrage

A 14-year-old girl's tragic death in a madrasa in Jharkhand's Godda district has led to serious accusations against a local maulvi, identified as Abdul Razzak, age 60. The girl's family claims she was raped by the religious teacher, prompting her apparent suicide.

The incident was reported to police by the maulvi at around 7 a.m. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, with authorities cautioning against premature conclusions. Police officer Chandra Shekhar Azad suggests it appears to be suicide, noting the girl's use of a scarf to hang herself.

The family has not yet filed an official complaint but insists on foul play, pointing to injury marks. This case has caught the attention of local MLA Dipika Pandey Singh, who has called for a comprehensive investigation and action against any guilty parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)