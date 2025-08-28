High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists’ Infiltration

Bihar is on high alert following intelligence reports that three terrorists from the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed have entered the state from Nepal. Bihar Police have sounded an alert across all districts, releasing the terrorists' names and photos to intensify the manhunt.

The porous border with Nepal is under increased surveillance as police maintain heightened security in key areas, including airports and tourist destinations like Bodhgaya and Patna. The security measures aim to thwart any potential terrorist activity by keeping a close watch on vulnerable spots.

Authorities are also offering a reward of Rs 50,000 for credible information leading to the capture of Hasnain Ali, Adil Hussain, and Mohammad Usman, with dedicated phone lines available for tips from the public.

