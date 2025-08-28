Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions on Afghan-Pakistani Border

A deadly series of drone strikes by Pakistan hit civilian homes in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Khost provinces late Wednesday, resulting in three fatalities and seven injuries, according to Afghan officials. The Taliban has responded by summoning Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul to issue a formal protest.

The strikes occurred amid ongoing tensions, as Islamabad cites cross-border militant attacks while Kabul rebuffs accusations of providing safe haven. Recent diplomatic engagements, including a trilateral dialogue involving China, have failed to ease the friction between the two neighbors.

Pakistan has not commented on the strikes, but the Taliban issued a strong condemnation, warning of potential repercussions. The incident underscores the fragile relationship, further complicated by strategic and security issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)