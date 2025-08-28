Left Menu

Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions on Afghan-Pakistani Border

Tensions rise between Afghanistan and Pakistan following drone strikes by the latter in Nangarhar and Khost, killing three and injuring seven. The Taliban government has summoned Pakistan's ambassador to protest the attacks. Relations remain strained, with both countries accusing each other of harboring militants.

A deadly series of drone strikes by Pakistan hit civilian homes in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Khost provinces late Wednesday, resulting in three fatalities and seven injuries, according to Afghan officials. The Taliban has responded by summoning Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul to issue a formal protest.

The strikes occurred amid ongoing tensions, as Islamabad cites cross-border militant attacks while Kabul rebuffs accusations of providing safe haven. Recent diplomatic engagements, including a trilateral dialogue involving China, have failed to ease the friction between the two neighbors.

Pakistan has not commented on the strikes, but the Taliban issued a strong condemnation, warning of potential repercussions. The incident underscores the fragile relationship, further complicated by strategic and security issues in the region.

