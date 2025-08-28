Left Menu

Doctor Seeks Fair Reevaluation: A Battle Against Examination Discrepancies

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the National Board of Examination following a doctor's plea for revaluation of her examination. The petitioner challenged an arbitrary condition limiting revaluation, citing discrepancies in her score that impacted her academic and professional prospects.

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a case involving a doctor's plea for reevaluation of her Diplomate National Board examination. Justice Vikas Mahajan has issued notices to the National Board of Examination and the government, demanding a response by August 29. The case, filed by a trainee at Gangaram Hospital, questions the fairness of the exam's revaluation conditions.

According to the petitioner, represented by Advocate Tanvi Dubey, the current policy only permits revaluation if an answer is marked 'not attempted' accidentally. She argues this limitation is arbitrary and prevents her from addressing significant discrepancies in her score.

The petitioner claims her effort in the theoretical exam has been undervalued due to negligent evaluation practices. Without options for reevaluation, she says her academic and professional future is at risk. The court will revisit this issue later this month to decide on further action.

