Digital Arrest: Navy Officer and Centenarian Father Defrauded of Rs 1.29 Crore

A retired merchant navy officer and his 100-year-old father fell victim to a digital scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.29 crore, police reported on Thursday.

Cybercriminals, impersonating CBI officials, held Surinder Pal Singh (70) and Hardev Singh under a purported 'digital arrest' for six days. Surinder, residing in Sainik Housing Society, lodged a complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station.

The scam unfolded when Hardev Singh received a call on August 20 from a supposed CBI officer named Alok Singh, claiming there was an arrest warrant against him for money laundering. Duped into panic, Hardev and Surinder complied with the scammers, transferring over Rs 1.29 crore. The incident is now under police investigation.

