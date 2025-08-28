Left Menu

Digital Arrest: Navy Officer and Centenarian Father Defrauded of Rs 1.29 Crore

A retired navy officer and his centenarian father lost Rs 1.29 crore to cybercriminals posing as CBI officers. The father was 'digitally arrested' and manipulated into sharing bank details, leading to substantial financial loss. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired merchant navy officer and his 100-year-old father fell victim to a digital scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.29 crore, police reported on Thursday.

Cybercriminals, impersonating CBI officials, held Surinder Pal Singh (70) and Hardev Singh under a purported 'digital arrest' for six days. Surinder, residing in Sainik Housing Society, lodged a complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station.

The scam unfolded when Hardev Singh received a call on August 20 from a supposed CBI officer named Alok Singh, claiming there was an arrest warrant against him for money laundering. Duped into panic, Hardev and Surinder complied with the scammers, transferring over Rs 1.29 crore. The incident is now under police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

