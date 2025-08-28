UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Missile Strikes

The UK government has taken diplomatic action by summoning the Russian ambassador after missile and drone attacks by Russia on Ukraine led to civilian casualties and structural damage in Kyiv.

The strikes resulted in at least 15 deaths and some damage to significant buildings, including the British Council and EU Delegation sites.

UK foreign minister David Lammy used social media to condemn the violence, specifically targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for the aggressive actions. Lammy emphasized the urgent need to halt the killing and destruction.

