Germany has confirmed its vigilant monitoring of recent reports concerning suspected drone activity in its eastern airspace, according to an announcement made by a foreign ministry official on Thursday.

The New York Times recently published claims that Russia or its proxies have been deploying surveillance drones over routes heavily utilized by the United States and its allies to transport military supplies through eastern Germany. However, the Kremlin has dismissed these allegations.

Despite the denial from Russian officials, German authorities remain watchful, underscoring the importance of maintaining security across all potential supply routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)