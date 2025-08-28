Germany on Alert: Suspected Drone Activity in Eastern Skies
Germany is closely monitoring reports of suspected drone sightings in its eastern regions, as the Kremlin denies claims of Russian or proxy involvement. A New York Times report, rejected by Russian authorities, suggests drones are surveying routes used by the US and allies for military supply transport.
Germany has confirmed its vigilant monitoring of recent reports concerning suspected drone activity in its eastern airspace, according to an announcement made by a foreign ministry official on Thursday.
The New York Times recently published claims that Russia or its proxies have been deploying surveillance drones over routes heavily utilized by the United States and its allies to transport military supplies through eastern Germany. However, the Kremlin has dismissed these allegations.
Despite the denial from Russian officials, German authorities remain watchful, underscoring the importance of maintaining security across all potential supply routes.
