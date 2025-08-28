Bridging Borders: Canada's Diplomatic Turnaround with India

Canada has appointed a new high commissioner to India, signaling warmer relations between the two nations after a period of strain. Christopher Cooter, a veteran diplomat, will fill the role previously left vacant, highlighting Canada's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasized the significance of the appointment, describing it as a strategic step in Canada's mission to forge stronger diplomatic ties. Relations soured in 2023 following accusations from Canada regarding India's involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh separatist. The dispute led to India withdrawing its high commissioner.

With trade diversification from the United States high on Canada's agenda, the appointment reflects a broader strategy to cultivate partnerships. Both nations recently engaged in productive discussions, underscoring the mutual benefits seen in areas like labor and education. However, U.S. tariffs on Indian imports could challenge this new diplomatic phase.