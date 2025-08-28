Left Menu

U.N. Staff Urge Turk to Label Gaza Conflict as 'Genocide'

Hundreds of U.N. Human Rights Office staff have urged High Commissioner Volker Turk to label the Gaza war an unfolding genocide. The staff's letter cites legal grounds for genocide, invoking the 1994 Rwanda genocide's lessons. Israel dismisses the claims, maintaining its self-defense rights post-Hamas attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:22 IST
In a significant appeal, hundreds of U.N. staff from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights have urged their leader, Volker Turk, to officially designate the ongoing Gaza conflict as an unfolding genocide. This call to action was made through a letter, emphasizing the legal criteria for genocide, citing the conflict's vast scale and severe violations.

The letter, supported by over 500 U.N. employees, places strong moral and legal responsibility on OHCHR to openly condemn genocide, drawing parallels with the 1994 Rwandan genocide that claimed over a million lives amid insufficient international intervention. The staff assert that failure to call out genocide risks the credibility of the U.N. itself.

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed the letter, labeling it as baseless amidst accusations of hatred. Despite conflicting views, this internal U.N. plea highlights ongoing international debates over categorizing and responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

