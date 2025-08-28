Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence for 15-Year-Old Kidnapping Case
A man in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a girl 15 years ago. Government counsel Satyaprakash Tripathi reported that the victim's father had filed a complaint in 2010, leading to the conviction of Tilakdhari Baiga.
The Sonbhadra district court in Uttar Pradesh delivered justice on Thursday by sentencing a man to a decade-long prison term for a kidnapping case rooted 15 years in the past. The accused, Tilakdhari Baiga, was found guilty and fined Rs 20,000 for the abduction of a then 15-year-old girl.
Government counsel Satyaprakash Tripathi detailed that the complaint was initiated on February 24, 2010, by the girl's father at the Myorpur police outpost. He accused Baiga of deceptively luring his daughter to care for a newborn, only to later learn she had been sold in September 2009.
Post-investigation, an FIR was filed and charges were officially presented in court. Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Archana Rani delivered the guilty verdict, mandating the jail sentence and monetary penalty. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months behind bars for Baiga.
