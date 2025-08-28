Unity in Action: The Northern Zonal Council's 32nd Meeting

The 32nd session of the Northern Zonal Council is scheduled for September 11 in Surajkund, Haryana, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah presiding. Preparations were reviewed during a video conference led by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

Key figures including chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and chief secretaries from eight states and union territories are expected to attend. The Northern Zonal Council includes Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh UTs.

Post-meeting, Faridabad Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Joon assessed arrangements for security, traffic, accommodation, and emergency services. The Council, part of a system established in 1957, drives mutual cooperation among states and union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)