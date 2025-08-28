India and Saudi Arabia Deepen Defence Ties at 7th Joint Committee Meeting

The 7th meeting of the India–Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) was held in New Delhi today, marking another step forward in the steadily growing strategic and defence partnership between the two nations.

The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence (India), and Staff Maj Gen Saad Mohammed H. Alkathiri from the Saudi Ministry of Defence. Senior defence officials from both countries participated in the deliberations.

Review of Past Decisions and Progress

Both delegations expressed satisfaction at the implementation of key decisions taken during the previous JCDC meeting. The review highlighted that most of the agreed measures had been executed, paving the way for a stronger framework of cooperation and enabling new areas of collaboration.

Expanding Areas of Cooperation

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions across critical domains:

Training Cooperation – India offered to expand training opportunities for Saudi Armed Forces at its premier defence institutions. Saudi Arabia also shared its training needs, seeking to align with India’s expertise in cyber operations, IT, disaster management, and tactical communication .

Industrial Partnerships – India showcased its growing defence manufacturing ecosystem , including indigenous platforms and cutting-edge technology under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Both sides explored opportunities for joint manufacturing, technology transfer, and partnerships to co-develop defence systems.

Maritime Cooperation – Recognizing the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf, both sides discussed expanding naval collaboration , including coordinated patrols, information sharing, and enhanced port calls.

Military Exercises – The delegations reviewed the successful conduct of the Navy and Army Staff Talks earlier this year, agreeing to deepen joint exercises to boost interoperability and operational understanding.

Strategic Vision and Defence Diplomacy

The talks underscored the strategic convergence between India and Saudi Arabia, particularly in ensuring peace, stability, and security in the region. The partnership is not only limited to operational exchanges but also extends to industrial and technological collaboration, reflecting a long-term vision of shared security interests.

The Indian side highlighted the growing global recognition of India’s indigenous defence capabilities and invited Saudi Arabia to explore collaborations with Indian defence companies in areas such as aerospace, land systems, naval platforms, drones, and electronic warfare systems.

Strengthening the Strategic Partnership Council

The meeting also reaffirmed the significance of the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC), established to steer bilateral relations. In April 2025, during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Saudi Arabia, a Ministerial Committee on Defence Cooperation was added under the SPC framework, further institutionalizing the defence dialogue.

This layered mechanism – with the JCDC at the working level and the Ministerial Committee at the strategic level – ensures continuity, oversight, and implementation of defence cooperation initiatives.

Looking Ahead

Both co-chairs reiterated their governments’ commitment to enhance defence and security cooperation, with a focus on capacity-building, technology partnerships, and stronger interoperability. The delegations agreed to maintain regular exchanges, high-level visits, and staff-level dialogues as part of their long-term cooperation roadmap.

The 7th JCDC meeting reinforced the view that India–Saudi Arabia defence relations are evolving from a transactional framework into a comprehensive strategic partnership, with growing alignment in both security and industrial dimensions.