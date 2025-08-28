Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation
Over 1,500 Mumbai police have been deployed at Azad Maidan for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s protest. The demand is for Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis, making them eligible for government reservations. Additional security has been provided amid concerns over potential traffic and crowding.
Amid tensions escalating in Mumbai, a deployment of over 1,500 police personnel has overtaken Azad Maidan in anticipation of Maratha quota protests led by activist Manoj Jarange. Scheduled to commence an indefinite fast on August 29, Jarange demands Marathas be recognized as Kunbis in the OBC category, thereby securing government reservations.
Following Jarange's arrival in Mumbai, security has been ramped up at strategic locations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where supporters are converging. A significant police presence is accompanied by central forces, including the CRPF and RAF, to maintain order as more than 20,000 protesters are expected.
Heavily affecting local transportation, police have restricted vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Sion-Panvel Highway. Organizations supportive of the Maratha cause have been denied their protest requests to avoid overcrowding. Despite logistical hurdles, protestors remain determined, underscored by their noticeable presence in saffron-colored attire near CSMT.
(With inputs from agencies.)
