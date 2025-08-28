NIA Nabs Key Accused in Weapon Supply Network for Jihadi Activities

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a crucial suspect involved in the distribution of weapons for jihadi activities across the country, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Arif Hussain, also known as Abu Talib and hailing from Bihar, was apprehended by an NIA team at Indira Gandhi International Airport as he attempted to escape the country.

Hussain is considered a major player in the Vizianagaram ISIS conspiracy case. NIA investigations revealed his connections with Siraj-ur-Rahman and Syed Sameer, who previously arrested for plotting terror attacks using IEDs. Joint operations preemptively thwarted deadly plans in Vizianagaram and other regions.

