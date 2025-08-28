Left Menu

NIA Nabs Key Accused in Weapon Supply Network for Jihadi Activities

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Arif Hussain, linked to weapon supply for jihadi activities, at IGI Airport. Hussain is a key figure in the Vizianagaram ISIS conspiracy case. He was in contact with Siraj-ur-Rahman and Syed Sameer, who plotted terrorist attacks using IEDs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:32 IST
NIA Nabs Key Accused in Weapon Supply Network for Jihadi Activities
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a crucial suspect involved in the distribution of weapons for jihadi activities across the country, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Arif Hussain, also known as Abu Talib and hailing from Bihar, was apprehended by an NIA team at Indira Gandhi International Airport as he attempted to escape the country.

Hussain is considered a major player in the Vizianagaram ISIS conspiracy case. NIA investigations revealed his connections with Siraj-ur-Rahman and Syed Sameer, who previously arrested for plotting terror attacks using IEDs. Joint operations preemptively thwarted deadly plans in Vizianagaram and other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

 India
2
Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

 United States
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

 India
4
Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025