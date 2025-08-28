Left Menu

Fed Independence at Stake: Cook vs. Trump Legal Battle

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is suing the Trump administration to prevent her firing. The lawsuit contests her removal over unproven claims of mortgage fraud, arguing it aims to undermine Fed independence. The case could set a precedent on the political influence over the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:49 IST
Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging her dismissal by the former president. She argues that her firing threatens the independence of the Federal Reserve.

The legal battle, which centers on contested allegations of mortgage fraud, asserts that Cook's removal would set a dangerous precedent, affecting the central bank's autonomy.

The case, assigned to Judge Jia Cobb, may ascend to the Supreme Court, where its outcome could reshape the political landscape surrounding the Federal Reserve.

