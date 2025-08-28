Left Menu

Headmaster Arrested for Alleged Harassment in Rajasthan

A government school headmaster in Rajasthan's Dausa district was arrested following allegations of sexual harassment of a Class 8 student. The incident led to violent reactions from the victim's family. Police have detained the headmaster, and further investigation is underway with police presence at the school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:53 IST
Headmaster Arrested for Alleged Harassment in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The headmaster of a government school in Rajasthan's Dausa district has been arrested following accusations of sexually harassing a Class 8 student, according to the police.

The incident caused distress, prompting the girl to report it to her family during lunch. Following this, female relatives confronted the headmaster, assaulting him with slippers and tearing his clothes.

Paparda police station's in-charge, Santcharan Singh, confirmed the complaint and indicated that police intervention was necessary to manage the crowd. The headmaster is now in custody, and the police are recording the victim's statement while maintaining a presence at the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

 India
2
Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

 United States
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

 India
4
Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025