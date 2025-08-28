Headmaster Arrested for Alleged Harassment in Rajasthan
A government school headmaster in Rajasthan's Dausa district was arrested following allegations of sexual harassment of a Class 8 student. The incident led to violent reactions from the victim's family. Police have detained the headmaster, and further investigation is underway with police presence at the school.
The headmaster of a government school in Rajasthan's Dausa district has been arrested following accusations of sexually harassing a Class 8 student, according to the police.
The incident caused distress, prompting the girl to report it to her family during lunch. Following this, female relatives confronted the headmaster, assaulting him with slippers and tearing his clothes.
Paparda police station's in-charge, Santcharan Singh, confirmed the complaint and indicated that police intervention was necessary to manage the crowd. The headmaster is now in custody, and the police are recording the victim's statement while maintaining a presence at the school.
