Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Prominent Bombay HC Lawyer's Fatal Plunge

Bombay High Court lawyer Sarita Khanchandani reportedly committed suicide by jumping off a terrace in Ulhasnagar, Thane. The incident was captured on video. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries. A case of accidental death has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Prominent Bombay HC Lawyer's Fatal Plunge
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, prominent Bombay High Court lawyer Sarita Khanchandani allegedly took her own life in Ulhasnagar, Thane, on Thursday. According to police sources, she jumped from Roma Apartment's terrace at 11:30 AM.

The shocking moment was recorded on a mobile phone. Following the incident, police arrived promptly and transported Khanchandani to a nearby private hospital, followed by AIIMS hospital in Dombivali, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore confirmed that an accidental death case has been filed at the Ulhasnagar police station. Known for her impactful public interest litigations, Khanchandani's passing is a significant loss to the legal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

 India
2
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

 India
3
Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

 Global
4
India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025