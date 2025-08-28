Tragedy Strikes: Prominent Bombay HC Lawyer's Fatal Plunge

In a tragic incident, prominent Bombay High Court lawyer Sarita Khanchandani allegedly took her own life in Ulhasnagar, Thane, on Thursday. According to police sources, she jumped from Roma Apartment's terrace at 11:30 AM.

The shocking moment was recorded on a mobile phone. Following the incident, police arrived promptly and transported Khanchandani to a nearby private hospital, followed by AIIMS hospital in Dombivali, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore confirmed that an accidental death case has been filed at the Ulhasnagar police station. Known for her impactful public interest litigations, Khanchandani's passing is a significant loss to the legal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)