Tragedy at Annunciation Catholic School: A Community in Mourning
A tragic shooting at Minneapolis's Annunciation Catholic School during Mass left two children dead and 17 others injured. The shooter, former student Robin Westman, acted alone before committing suicide. The incident adds to the long list of school attacks, echoing the Columbine tragedy.
A shooter opened fire during Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring 17 others, officials confirmed. The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, a former student, targeted the church before taking his own life.
The attack took place just days after the school year commenced, affecting both children and elderly parishioners. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara reported that the shooter, who legally obtained his firearms, appeared to act alone. Investigators continue to seek a definitive motive behind the attack.
Annunciation Catholic School, with an enrollment of 391 students, serves pre-K through eighth grade. Despite the tragedy, no further casualties were reported. Authorities emphasize that no hate towards the transgender community can be tolerated as they continue investigating Westman's motivations.
