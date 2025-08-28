Engineers Caught With Suspicious Cash: ACB Cracks Down in Baran
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized Rs 1.41 lakh from two engineers of the State Agricultural Marketing Board in Baran. The engineers, Ankit Sharma and Ravikant Meena, were found with the cash and various documents, hinting at corruption. Investigations are ongoing as the officials failed to justify the possession.
On Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a significant operation, recovering Rs 1.41 lakh in unexplained cash from two engineers in Baran's State Agricultural Marketing Board.
The engineers, Assistant Engineer Ankit Sharma and Junior Engineer Ravikant Meena, were apprehended during a surprise check, raising suspicion over the source of the funds.
ACB's Additional Director General, Smita Srivastava, confirmed the recovery included cash and suspicious documents, likely amassed through corrupt means. Both engineers are under investigation as they failed to provide a plausible explanation.
