UN Staff Urge Leader to Label Gaza Conflict as Genocide

Hundreds of UN staff have urged leader Volker Turk to label the Gaza conflict as genocide, citing the scale and violations in the Israel-Hamas war. The staff stress the UN's responsibility to denounce genocide following previous failures like Rwanda. Turk acknowledged concerns while maintaining support from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:00 IST
In a significant move, hundreds of UN staff members from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights have pressed their leader, Volker Turk, to officially term the ongoing Gaza conflict as genocide. Citing the extensive violations observed, they argue that the legal criteria for genocide have indeed been met.

This appeal highlights the perceived moral obligation of the United Nations, which was criticized for its inaction during the 1994 Rwanda genocide. The staff's letter emphasized the necessity for the organization to uphold its credibility by taking a firm stand against genocide.

Despite the call, Turk, endorsed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has reiterated that labeling events as genocide is the remit of competent legal authorities. The Israeli government has dismissed these accusations, asserting their right to self-defense in the ongoing conflict.

