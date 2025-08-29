UN Staff Urge Leader to Label Gaza Conflict as Genocide

In a significant move, hundreds of UN staff members from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights have pressed their leader, Volker Turk, to officially term the ongoing Gaza conflict as genocide. Citing the extensive violations observed, they argue that the legal criteria for genocide have indeed been met.

This appeal highlights the perceived moral obligation of the United Nations, which was criticized for its inaction during the 1994 Rwanda genocide. The staff's letter emphasized the necessity for the organization to uphold its credibility by taking a firm stand against genocide.

Despite the call, Turk, endorsed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has reiterated that labeling events as genocide is the remit of competent legal authorities. The Israeli government has dismissed these accusations, asserting their right to self-defense in the ongoing conflict.