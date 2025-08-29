U.S. Boosts Ukraine Defense with $825M Missile Deal

The U.S. State Department has approved a significant potential sale involving air-launched cruise missiles to Ukraine, amounting to an estimated $825 million, according to a Pentagon announcement on Thursday. Included in this deal are 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles, equipped with GPS guidance and electronic warfare systems, offering a range of several hundred miles, as per the manufacturer.

Kyiv, having endured heavy Russian assaults recently, sees this deal as bolstering its defense mechanisms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently confirmed securing $1.5 billion from European allies for U.S. arms purchases, framing the initiative as a crucial enhancement for Ukraine's defense.

Funding for this potential sale streams from Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands under the Jump Start program, complemented by U.S. Foreign Military Financing. The Pentagon outlined additional components such as mission planning software, spares, and technical support. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency informed Congress of this proposal, emphasizing the alignment with U.S. foreign policy and European security and stability objectives.